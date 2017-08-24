GCSE results: Big smiles at Bishop Luffa

Outstanding results greeted Bishop Luffa pupils as they received their GCSE envelopes this morning.

“Pupils have excelled themselves this year,” said Nick Taunt, head teacher.

Smiles all round

Many pupils were most keen to find out their English and maths results – the first subjects given the new points system of 9 to 1 this year.

Students conquered harder exams with hard work and it all seemed to pay off.

Daniel Scott was delighted to achieve two A*s, three As and one B, an 8 in maths, a 7 in English literature and a 9 in English language – the equivalent to A**.

He is hoping to study at Bishop Luffa sixth form alongside his friends.

Daniel Scott

Anna Foye achieved two As and four Bs as well as getting two 8s in English literature and language.

Anna is off to study a vocal diploma at a music college in Guildford and said: “It’s now time to relax for a bit, I feel like I can breathe again.”

After months of solid hard work, Chloe Sullivan achieved five A*s and two As she was also one of the few who achieved a 9 for her maths and a 7 in English literature.

Chloe said: “I really hated the wait for results, I’m just so glad it’s over now. It’s a weight off my shoulders.”

Chloe Sullivan with her mum

Chloe was off for afternoon tea to celebrate with her very proud mum.

Students who wanted to attend Bishop Luffa’s sixth form had to queue up to accept their place.

Mr Taunt said: “The new English and maths exams are harder than before and the new 9-point assessment reflects the push for the highest standards.

“So I’m delighted that more than a third of the year group gained the top range of points 9 to 7, equivalent to the old A* to A grades in English or maths, and a quarter gained top grades 9-7 in both English and maths.”

Anna Foye, Holly Jones and Heidie King

He was also pleased by the ‘fair scattering’ of the top grade 9.

Mr Taunt said: “Our pupils thoroughly deserve their grades, and I congratulate them all.”

He added: “I would like to pay tribute to all our staff, teaching and support, who have worked so closely with pupils.

“They always go the extra mile, and our young people respond enthusiastically to that support.”

Overall, 80 per cent of pupils gained at least five GCSE A* to C grades, including English and maths. More than a third of all entries were awarded A* or A grades.

Andy Jackson, head of Key Stage 4 said: “This is a smashing year group, and I know teachers have really enjoyed working with them. They have done themselves proud.”

Adam Long

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.