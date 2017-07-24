GALLERY: Bartons’ first musical production

North Bersted schoolchildren have wowed the audience in their first musical production.

Bartons Primary School, which opened in November 2014 in Lethaby Road decided to involve 120 pupils from years three to five in Annie, its first musical production.

The orphans in Annie, Bartons Primary School's first musical production

Tim Parsons, music co-ordinator, said: “It was a very ambitious project as the production is typically performed by year six children.

“We started the production just before Easter, with staff and children giving up many lunch times and time after school to put it together.

“We have recently invested thousands of pounds on new LED lighting rigs and a state-of-the-art sound system, which made the production look and sound very professional.

“In addition, we hired head-set radio microphones so the children could be heard and experience what it would be like to be on the stage for real.”

Children volunteered to be stage hands and to control the sound and lighting desks.

Parents helped to find super costumes, which added that extra something special to each performance.

More than 350 tickets were sold over four performances and comments on the numerous feedback sheets that parents filled out were incredible.

One said: “What a great performance! Congratulations to all involved in the production of Annie. The enjoyment and enthusiasm of all the children acting and singing shone through. Bartons Primary has come of age with its first class musical production.”

Another said: “Congratulations on producing such an amazing performance of Annie. We as parents were all astounded at the children’s performances and the enjoyment it has brought them through he whole process.”

The encore, It’s a Hard Knock Life, saw many parents and teachers reaching for their tissues as they became overcome with emotion.

Mr Parsons added: “Everybody at Bartons Primary School is extremely proud of all of the children and the buzz it has created has been an extremely positive experience.”

Key roles included Angel Beattie, Annie; Joshua Brigstock, Mr Warbucks; Tabissa Hope, Miss Hannigan; Zuzanna Rozumek, Grace Farrell; Olivia Weaver, Rooster; Kya Pengelly, Lily.