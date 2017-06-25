Former students returns to talk about his career

Selected students at Felpham Community College were treated to an inspirational and motivational workshop.

Former student Damian Chandler, who left the school in 2003, returned to talk about his career in the arts to a group from years nine to 12.

Gill Woodman, careers co-ordinator, said: “It was inspiring for students to hear Damian’s presentation. Like many students, Damian didn’t really know what he wanted to do when he was at school but by playing to his strengths and making the most of opportunities that came along, he is in a job which he really loves and clearly has a passion for.”

Over nearly ten years of working in the arts and culture sector, Damian has gained experience internationally with museums, foundations, commercial galleries, arts and business initiatives, cultural diplomacy, not-for-profit projects and working with artists and collectors.

He currently lives in Hong Kong, where he heads up Brunswick Arts (Asia), an advisory firm dedicated to promoting and managing the reputation and interests of arts, cultural and charitable organisations and individuals around the world.

Year-ten student Maya Golden said: “The workshop was inspiring. It was good to see how someone has developed their skills and talents and become so successful in the arts.

“I am studying GCSE art and want to study animation at university. This has definitely been motivation for me.”