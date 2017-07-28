Ensemble celebrates music project

A large-scale ensemble was formed to celebrate music at Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

All students in year seven are given the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and to celebrate the end of the first year of this project, a concert was performed for BBC Music Day.

Trumpeter Stanley Wright, flautist Deronne White and head of arts Daniel Munt

Year seven students joined GCSE music students to form a 100-strong music ensemble for the occasion.

It was an opportunity for the budding violinists, cellists and clarinetists to get creative with classical music by making their own ensemble version of Gustav Holst’s Mars, as part of the BBC Music Ten Pieces project.

Flautist Deronne White, a former student who now attends the Royal College of Music, and principal Umbar Sharif joined students in the performance.

The celebration finished with some of the GCSE students performing pieces, including original compositions, to the younger students.

Clarinetists join in the ensemble version of Gustav Holst's Mars

Deronne said: “The key thing I would say in considering whether music is something that you want to do is to gain as much experience as you can; joining in with as many ensembles or projects as you can to get a wide range of musical activities.

“A broad range of experience will help you to decide what you enjoy the most about music and ultimately the direction you want to go in.”

As part of the curriculum at the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust, all year-seven students can learn how to play a violin, cello or clarinet.

Students are allocated an instrument for their own personal use during the academic year, to take home and practise as part of the project.