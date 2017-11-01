Consultation into school expansion plans

A consultation has been launched into the proposed expansion of three schools.

West Sussex County Council will be holding public drop-in sessions to explain plans to expand Felpham Community College, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, in Bognor, and Easebourne Primary, near Midhurst.

The proposals have been drawn up due to an increase in the number of children in some parts of the county, with Bognor Regis and the Midhurst area identified as hot-spots.

A report sent to parents and teachers said there was "particularly likely" to be a increase in demand for secondary school places.

Councillor Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “We’re hoping the consultation will determine whether there is support to expand these three schools.

“It’s crucial that members of the public raise any concerns, and give advice or views on how this might be implemented.

"This way, should the proposed plans go ahead, we can ensure that we carry out the changes in the best possible way and with residents’ opinions in the forefront of our minds.”

The first drop-in session will be held on Tuesday (November 7) from 2.50-6pm at Felpham Community College, in Felpham Way.

The second will be held on Wednesday (November 8) from 3.30-6.30pm at St Mary's, in Glamis Street.

The third will be held on Monday November 13 from 2.30-6.30pm at Easebourne Primary, in Wheelbarrow Castle.

A council spokesman said the admissions and school planning team had been working "closely" with headteachers.

The consultation closes on November 28, with the results expected on December 8 and feedback due on December 18.

Mr Burrett will decide whether to take the plans further, with a final decision expected to me made in the middle of February 2018

To complete the consultation online, log on to www.westsussex.gov.uk .