College ‘shock’ at selection for Parliamentary Review

Felpham Community College has been chosen to represent secondary education in The Parliamentary Review.

The college appears alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in the recently-released 2015/16 edition of the annual initiative.

Head teacher Mark Anstiss said: “It is a genuine privilege to be showcased in the 2016 Parliamentary Review. This is a hugely prestigious publication with a national and international audience.

“To be honest, I was rather shocked when we were contacted about Felpham Community College but clearly someone in government believes we have a good story to tell.

“I am delighted that our school is getting the recognition it deserves and am looking forward to celebrating further successes in the future.”

Established by former minister David Curry shortly after the 2010 general election, The Parliamentary Review’s September release has become a key fixture in the political calendar.

Mr Curry said: “Each of the representatives brings something very different to the table, while at the same time capitalising on the collective wisdom of their industry.

“There may be choppy waters ahead but organisations across the country would be well-advised to keep an eye on the representatives in this year’s review when deciding how to set their sails.”

Felpham Community College is one of a small number of outstanding schools to feature in the Secondary Education South edition.

The college said the main aim of the review is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector, with this edition aimed particularly at leading policymakers and executives within secondary education.

Alongside pieces from the selected representatives and an introduction from the Chancellor, it contains a look back at the year in Westminster and secondary education, with the political commentary written by Mark D’Arcy, the BBC’s parliamentary correspondent.

The document is sent out to tens of thousands of leading policymakers and the articles in the review act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform.

Daniel Yossman, director of The Parliamentary Review, said: “It’s been an utter privilege to work with a range of schools from across the country in this year’s review.

“Without their input, our aims of spreading expert knowledge and raising standards simply would not be achievable. They’ll be a hard act to follow and next year’s schools will have to be on the top of their game to meet the challenge.”

The Parliamentary Review’s publication was marked by gala events at the House of Commons yesterday and on Friday.

Mr Hammond said: “The message we take to the world is this: we are the same outward-looking, globally-minded, big-thinking country we have always been – and we remain very firmly open for business.”

