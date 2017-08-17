A-level results: Hard work pays off for Philip Howard pupils

Bethany O’Carroll was among the very highest achievers as St Philip Howard Catholic High School opened some fabulous results this morning.

Bethany achieved A* A A and said: “I’m going to Southamption Uni, my hard work paid off.”

(From L to R) Matthew Wilkinson, Riza Madrid, Ben Farrell, Gemma Poulter

This year’s other top performers at A-level were Gemma Poulter, Alice Webb, Michael Turner, Anna Thomas, Nicholas Savill and Anna McCartain – gaining a full set of A*-A grades.

Michael Turner said: “I needed all As so I got what I needed to get into Bristol so I’m happy and relieved.”

The students’ success was also celebrated at AS level, with top achievers with four A grades Emily Broadhurst, Eloise Carter and Mollie Embelton, followed closely by, Oliver Button, Connor Cruicks, Harry McCirrick and Daniel Thomas.

Sophie Patchett and Freja Hind also got the A-level grades they needed to get into Bristol and Glasgow universities respectively.

Michael Turner

Georgina Hoole meanwhile is off to Bournemouth to read forensics, while Georgia Smith is going to Cardiff to study media and communications.

Chloe Bright, with A* B E is off to the University of Chichester.

And Bryony Williamson achieved BBC to get into her first choice, Canterbury Christ Church University, where she plans to read creative and professional writing.

Leon Hogan, head of sixth form, said: “We are delighted for our students.

Head David Carter and Bryony Williamson

“These grades are a result of the hard work of, and commitment from, staff, parents and most of all the students who have dedicated themselves to their studies.

“Numbers joining our sixth form continue to increase year on year, with our own students returning after completing their GCSEs and students joining from other schools.

“This is testament to how successful our A-level students are.

“Our results today are excellent and for those students who have now completed their education at SPH I would like to wish them every success in the future, they are always welcome back and will a part of our SPH family forever.”

(From L to R) Georgina Hoole and Georgia Smith

David Carter, head teacher, added: “We are very proud of all that our students have achieved, not just academically but also in terms of the people that they have become.

“They are a credit to the school and their families.”

