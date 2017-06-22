£500 boost for Forest School classroom project

Hotham Park Heritage Trust and Forest School Tots are working together to provide better classroom facilities for the children.

The Forest School runs outdoor activities in the Discovery Garden in Hotham Park on Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, where pre-school children can enjoy outdoor activities such as nature recognition and storytelling.

Releasing Potential, which runs the school, has presented a £500 donation to trust chairman Rosemary Warren to help with the project.

The school’s activity day programmes, which cover various woodland sites throughout the area and cater for children aged four to 11. Contact Forest School practitioner Mikey Pearce on 02392 479762, email mikey@releasingpotential.com or visit www.releasingpotential.com/forest-schools for more information.