East Sussex MPs ranked for their ‘sexiness’

East Sussex MPs have been rated in a controversial poll ranking the UK’s ‘sexiest’ MPs.

A website called SexyMP.co.uk allows users to vote for the politicians they think are most ‘sexy’.

It is technically banned from being accessed on parliamentary computers and blocked by parliament’s internet filters.

The site presents users with pictures of two MPs, and asks them to click on the one they would rather have sex with.

It then presents them with another two MPs, and over time a scoreboard has built up showing which MPs have been voted for the most.

Although the numbers are constantly moving up and down, at the time of writing Amber Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye, is 19th in the country.

Eastbourne’s Caroline Ansell is 43rd, while Huw Merriman, of Bexhill and Battle, is 419th.

Lewes and Polegate MP Maria Caulfield was ranked 77th and Wealden’s Nus Ghani is 128th.

The website, created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle, has been criticised for being demeaning by rating politicians on sex appeal.

The administrators of the website have been approached for comment.