‘Ducks spotted on the A27 at Chichester’

Chichester Police have been investigating reports of ducks causing delays on the A27.

In a tweet this morning, Chichester Police posted a picture of a phone with the message ‘emergency urban ducklings in road’ along with the comment: “Ducks spotted on the A27 in #Chichester. Time to take a quack at finding them! #RuralPolicing #CV282.”

It is currently unclear if officers managed to quack them down.

Did you spot ducks in the road this morning, Wednesday, May 4?

Comment below or on our Facebook page, or email news@chiobserver.co.uk with pictures.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.