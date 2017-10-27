Dragon Boat event raises hundreds for Home-Start

A race has raised essential funds for charity.

The Arundel Festival Dragon Boat Event on the final Saturday of this year’s Arundel Festival raised £720 for Home-Start Arun. Funds were raised by the eight boatcrews entering the race.

Home Start Arun, Worthing and Adur is a charity run to transform the life chances of children in the community. The charity recruits, trains and supports volunteers to work alongside families in their own home or a group setting where more appropriate. Working to give children the best possible start in life, Home-Start supports parents to grow in confidence, develop and strengthen the relationship with their child(ren) and widen links with the local community.

Through home visiting and group work, volunteers respond to each family’s individual needs to help them manage the stresses and strains of bringing up a young family when things get tough. Trained parent volunteers provide confidential, non-judgemental, practical and emotional support to help build family confidence and introduce coping strategies.

Catherine Hobson, development manager for Home-Start said: “Local families face all kinds of challenges with mental ill health, disability, debt and isolation. With funding from this fantastic, fun event we can support more children and parents to get through their tough days.”

The Arundel Festival runs for 10 days through August each year and is organized by a dedicated volunteer committee.

Michael Tu, chairman, said: “We are thrilled that so many people came out and enjoyed the Festival this year. We had great weather, a party atmosphere and the Dragon Boats were a highlight. It’s a greater benefit that we raised money to support local families in need by having fun! We wish Home-Start Arun well.”