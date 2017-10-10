‘Disgust’ over Pagham toilet closures

Arun District Council has responded to complaints following the seasonal closure of public toilets in Pagham.

Maria Griggs, who runs the Beach Cafe, said the first she knew of the ‘disgusting’ closure was witnessing a man urinating outside the shut facilities.

She raised particular objections to a notice which is reported to state the facilities at nearby businesses can be used until the public ones reopen at Easter. A move she states saw some 250 people do just that on one Saturday alone.

“How can I refuse? They have no other option.

“I would understand if the closure was in the depths of winter but the clocks haven’t even changed yet,” she said.

“It is disgusting, I don’t know which way to turn. I have got one of my staff to make a petition up – I will not give up, I will get them open.

“I am very angry about it.”

In reply, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “The council is monitoring all complaints relating to the seasonal closure of public conveniences, which were agreed by Full Council in January this year.

“These include direct correspondence from the owners of the Beach Café. The council had hoped that the seasonal closure of the toilets would have increased the amount of customers using the café, but we appreciate that there has been some difficulties caused through people visiting the café just to use the toilet facilities.

“The council has offered to remove any reference to the café from the notices on the public conveniences.”

Addressing concerns regarding what will happen during the Pagham Pram Race which attracts thousands of visitors each year, the spokesman reassured there is the ‘flexibility’ to reopen the toilets for one-off events.

They added: “The council will also continue to monitor the surrounding area from a cleansing perspective.”

