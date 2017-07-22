Dewey family’s success at Downview Primary School’s Spelling Bee

Downview Primary School’s annual Spelling Bee saw a near clean sweep for the Dewey family.

Year Six pupil Daisy Dewey has won for the last four consecutive years. Jemima Dewey won the Year 5 competition and Albert Dewey, from Year Three, won on his debut performance. They follow in the footsteps of their older brother George, now in Year Eight, who was also a previous winner.Downview Primary School has also extended its congratulations to Sam Shelton, winner of the Year Four competition. Mrs Helen Ward, a Year Six teacher who organised the completion, said “The children should be rightly proud of their efforts and performances. Well done to all the children who took part.” The photograph shows, running left to right, Sam, Daisy, Albert and Jemima.

