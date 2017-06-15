Search

Decision on bid for 350 homes in Westergate is delayed

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001

The decision on plans for 350 dwellings proposed for Westergate have been delayed.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: “The application is not yet ready to be determined as further information is required and there are several outstanding consultee responses.”

The plans (AL/15/17/PL), submitted by Cala Homes, are a ‘hybrid application’ relating to full planning for 101 dwellings and outline planning for 249 on a site measuring just more than 15 hectares.

It was originally listed for decision by June 6.