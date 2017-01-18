Daughter pays tribute to ‘loving father’ lorry driver who died in A27 Emsworth crash

The daughter of a lorry driver killed in a crash on the A27 in Emsworth has paid tribute to her ‘loving father’.

Chris Rudling, 60, from Waterlooville, has been named by his family as the driver who died on Monday.

Chris Rudling, 60, of Waterlooville. pictured with his daughter Poppy Chatfield, left, and his stepdaughter Hayley Willis

His heartbroken daughter Poppy Chatfield, 25, said her father will be ‘missed dearly’ after the tragic crash.

Poppy said: “He was a loving father and grandad.

“He adored his children, Poppy and Joe and his step-children Hayley and Josh, but even more his grandson Oakley, who turned two on New Year’s Eve.

“He was 60 years old and worked hard all his life, always putting his family first. He’ll be missed dearly.”

Poppy said that he also loved riding his motorbike and reading Stephen King books.

Mr Rudling worked at Veolia before recently moving to drive for Inert Recycling, based in Eastleigh.

He died after the lorry he was driving, travelling west between Chichester and Emsworth, crashed into the central reservation and ended up in the eastbound carriageway.

It happened near Hambrook Hill near Emsworth at 4.15pm.

Former work colleague and friend Jamie Milburn, 41, said Mr Rudling had the humour to bring light to the darkest situations and he was tragically needed now.

“He was a top bloke, a friend and confidant to many people and absolutely open,” Mr Milburn said.

“He adored his family, he spoke very, very highly of them. He was a great friend.

“He could make humour in any situation. ‘

“In the darkest time he could come up with things to make it lighter for you – we could do with it now.

“This was completely out of the blue and that’s the hardest thing to come to terms with.

“I spoke to him a little while ago and now I can’t anymore, it’s really hurtful.

“He was a great guy, just so easy going, always cheerful. I never saw him down.

“He was very unique, completely a unique character, you’ll never meet another Chris Rudling.”

Sussex police are investigating the crash. Email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk.