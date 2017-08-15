Darts knockout and raffle set to support Cancer Research UK

A charity darts knockout tournament and a fundraising raffle are set to take place at Newtown Social Club.

To be hosted by the Bognor Regis venue on Saturday, August 19, the darts competition will be open for registration from 11:30am-12:30pm, with the knockout tournament starting at 1pm.

There will be a raffle running on the day, and tickets are being sold at £1 a strip or five strips for £3 with all monies going to Cancer Research UK.

Mike Few is running this event as he sadly lost his uncle at the start of the year after a very short battle with cancer.

Mike said: “I know it is not just our family that have lost a loved one, so I wanted to do something to help the fight.

“The format will be best of seven 501 in the mens singles with £7 entry, best of five 501 in the ladies with £5 entry, best of three 501 in the youth with £3 entry, and then there will be a first game losers plate, best of five 301 with £3 entry, mixed in mens and ladies. This will be a yearly competition so hope to see a lot of you there for the inaugural one! If anyone would like to purchase tickets, or would like to donate a prize to the raffle, they can contact me on charity.eventsmf@gmail.com.”

Newton Social Club is located at 16A Greencourt Drive, Bognor Regis.

Find out more about Cancer Research UK at www.cancerresearchuk.org.

