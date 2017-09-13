Yapton man jailed for rape at a flat party

A complex investigation has led to a man being jailed for four-and-a-half years for the rape of a woman.

Timothy Evans, 30, was convicted of attacking a woman at a party in a flat in Littlehampton.

Evans, unemployed, of Blenheim Road in Yapton, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, September 6.

According to Sussex Police he and the victim had been at a party the day the assault occurred.

The victim had fallen asleep in a bedroom and woke to find Evans assaulting her.

PC Steve Hargrave said; “This was reported to us on the same day and we quickly arrested Evans.

“It took some time to gain the confidence of several witnesses, and of the victim herself.

“After an investigation we charged Evans, on the authority of the CPS, in March last year and the case has been before the courts since then.

“This was a complex and thorough investigation and we are glad that justice has now been done for the victim.”