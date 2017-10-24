Woman punched in face after getting off bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted after getting off a bus in Easebourne.

Police said the victim, a local woman in her 60s, stopped off the bus at Wheelbarrow Castle and was approached by the suspect at the cross roads on Saturday, October 21, at around 7.15pm.

The woman was punched in the face and pushed to the floor, causing cuts and bruises to her face.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, of skinny build and with curly hair. He was wearing a parka coat with a hood.

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1173 of 21/10.