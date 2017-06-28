Woman missing from Chichester is found

Missing Sheila Finneran has been found, police have said.

The 76-year-old from Salisbury had been staying in Chichester and hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

She was found safe and well in the city at 7pm on Tuesday, June 27, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.