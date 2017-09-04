Woman assaulted at Selsey caravan park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a woman at a caravan park in West Sussex.

Police said at about 11pm on Saturday, August 26, the 43-year-old woman was assaulted at a caravan at the West Sands Caravan Park in Selsey, and sustained facial bruising.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating, and possession of cocaine and cannabis, a police spokesman said. After being interviewed he was released under investigation.

The man and woman are known to each other, police said.

Anyone who was at the site that evening and who heard or saw anything of this incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1617 of 26/08.