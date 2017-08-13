West Sussex road cordoned off in five-hour police siege

A road in West Sussex has been cordoned off for five hours while armed police negotiate with a man in a house.

Irving Walk in Tilgate, Crawley has been blocked off, and houses nearby have been evacuated, with families being moved into the nearby Tilgate Community Centre. Police officers have been on the scene since 3pm today, including armed police.

Armed police have surrounded a home in Irving Walk, Crawley for more than seven hours. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-170813-221400001

More than five police vehicles are believed to be present. The fire and ambulance service are at the scene too.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Police were sent to an address in Irving Walk, Crawley following reports of concern for the welfare and behaviour of a man at that address.

“The immediate area was cordoned off to ensure there was no danger to local people and officers have made contact with the man to establish the circumstances and ensure that the incident is resolved peacefully.”

