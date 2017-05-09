Two in court charged with raping a teenage girl in Bognor

Two men have appeared in court charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Bognor Regis in 2015, according to police.

Michael Bissett, 19, formerly of Lyon Street, Bognor, has been charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity and rape of a girl aged under 16 and George Lawrence, 20, of Sandringham Way, Bognor, has been charged with two counts of rape against a girl aged under 16 on July 6, 2015, at an address in Bognor, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Lawrence appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 18 and Bissett appeared there on April 25, police said.

According to police, both were on conditional bail. The case has been sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for trial on May 22.

