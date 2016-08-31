Trial set for Bognor woman accused of murdering her baby

A trial date has been fixed for a woman who is accused of murdering her newborn baby.

Gintare Suminaite, 29, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from jail on Tuesday.

A trial has been scheduled to start on January 16, 2017, and is estimated to last between two and three weeks.

A plea hearing is expected to take place in December.

Suminaite’s infant daughter was found dead at her address on the morning of April 6, according to a statement from Sussex Police at the time.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.