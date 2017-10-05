Teen locked up for drug offences in Bognor

A teenager arrested in Bognor for dealing class A drugs has been given a custodial sentence of more than six years, according to police.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 18, from Enfield, London, was found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin after he was arrested at a property in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on August 18.

Police said Gabbidon-Lynck was initially found with a large amount of cash and a small amount of cannabis resin but police suspected he was hiding drugs in his rectum, which were later found to be class A wraps worth £1750.

Two mobile phones on his person also confirmed he had been involved with drug supply, police added.

A police spokesman said: “The teenager was taken to Chichester custody to be searched but police suspected he was concealing items in his rectum and he was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in for an examination.

“Gabbidon-Lynck attempted to escape the police, but officers stopped him and spotted he had a bulge, about the size of a golf ball, in the back of his jogging bottoms by his calf.

“This was believed to be the drugs he had concealed in his body and further inspection of the package revealed it to be wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.”

Police said Gabbidon-Lynck was charged with obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty, acquiring, using or possessing a criminal property, possession of a class B drug (cannabis), possession with intent to supply class A drug (heroin) and possession with intent to supply class A drug (crack cocaine).

He pleaded guilty to all five accounts and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on September 22 to a combined sentence of six years and four months at a young offenders’ intitute, police confirmed.

The individual sentences to be served consecutively were a 32 month custodial sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drug (heroin), a 32 month custodial sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drug (crack cocaine) and a 12 month custodial sentence for acquiring, using or possessing a criminal property.

The court also ordered Gabbidon-Lynck to pay a total of £165 for court charges, a victim surcharge and a fine for both possession of a class B drug (cannabis) and obstruct or resisting a constable in execution of duty, police added.

Detective Constable Jo French of West Sussex Investigations at Chichester said: “We were able to take a large quantity of drugs off the streets and this, along with the court result, is a great achievement for us.

“We will continue to work hard to tackle this type of offending and keeping the communities safe.”

Chief Inspector Justin Burtenshaw, district commander for Arun and Chichester said: “Lynck was preying on vulnerable individuals in Arun in order to deal drugs. This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence.

“We are working to make Arun a hostile area for drug dealers and this is one of several recent arrests for possession with intent. I would urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity to us including drug dealing.”

To report any suspicious activity report online or call 101.