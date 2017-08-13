Sussex Police officer asks supermarkets to change feminine hygiene signs

A Sussex Police officer’s tweets asking supermarkets to change their feminine hygiene signs has sparked debate online.

Peter Allan is the hate crime sergeant and trans equality advocate for Sussex Police. On Friday, August 5 last year, he tweeted Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets, asking them to change their feminine hygiene signs to a gender-neutral title like ‘personal hygiene’, as some of the products on the shelves were also for men.

The tweets have recently resurfaced, and scores of people have criticised Sgt Allan for being too politically correct and wasting police time.

On Twitter, Jeannie said: “As a woman I want feminine hygiene products labelled under feminine hygiene products thanks”, and Mrs Angry said: “This is just another way, in my view, of men taking control of women’s issues: not up to you to decide how we want these products sold.”

Both Sainsbury’s and Tesco responded to the tweets at the time, saying they would pass on his feedback to store managers.

Sussex Police officer Peter Allan's tweets from August last year have gone viral

