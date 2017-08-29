Police investigate break-in at Arundel Festival as gazebo ‘destroyed’

Police are investigating a break-in at the Arundel Festival where a group of youths allegedly targeted a display of wooden sculptures.

Sussex Police confirmed they were investigating a break-in at The Norfolk Centre in Mill Road, Arundel, which took place between 6pm on Sunday, August 28 and 7.30am on Bank Holiday Monday. Intruders scaled a locked gate and once inside the grounds damaged or removed items within, police said.

Simon Groves of Warningcamp had made several sculptures which he said were overturned in the break-in, and a gazebo of his was also destroyed.

He said: “We enjoy being part of Arundel Festival and I’ve displayed my work here for several years without any problems until now.

“I’m very relieved that no serious damage was caused to any of the sculptures but it is very disheartening that something like this can happen and my gazebo that I use at events is totally smashed.”