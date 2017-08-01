Police find heroin and crack cocaine at Bognor property

Almost 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found in a raid on a property in Bognor Regis today, police said.

“Two males are with us in custody this afternoon following a warrant at a property in Steyne Street, Bognor Regis earlier today,” Arun Police said in a message on its Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 1, alongside pictures of the drugs and a quantity of money.

The money found. Picture Arun Police Facebook

“Nearly 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were discovered along with an amount of cash.

“If you’ve got any info that can stop drugs like these from ever reaching the streets, then let us know.

“You can do this anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

