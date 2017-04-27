Police concerned for missing Chichester teenager

Police are concerned for a missing Chichester teenager.

Lucinda Budd, also known as Lucinda Kelly, 16, as last seen on Monday (April 24) in the city centre at 12.30pm but failed to return to her home in Elizabeth Road, police confirmed.

Police have said Lucinda is described as white, five foot seven thin with shoulder length brown hair and believed to have been wearing a pink cotton jacket with a fur collar and black jeans.

PC Steve Wood said: “We are concerned for Lucinda as she has not been in contact with her family. She has links to Chichester, Barnham and Worthing.”

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 687 of 24/04. If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.