Police appeal after man injured in assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered minor injuries following an altercation in Bognor Regis at 4.45pm on Thursday, August 31.

Police said a man, believed to be in his early 20s from Bognor Regis, was assaulted by two other men in the London Road car park, after a fight broke out.

All three men had left the scene before police arrived, according to police.

A police spokesman described the suspects as white, 5ft 10in and in their early 20s. One of the suspects was wearing a white top.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information on the three men, report online or call 101 quoting reference 1038 of 31/08.