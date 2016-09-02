Pensioner, 72, robbed and assaulted in Felpham

A 72-year-old man was assaulted and was robbed of his Rolex watch in Felpham on Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim was said to be posting a letter in Montgomery Drive, near the junction with Priestly Way, at around 10.30pm on August 31, when he was approached by two men.

Police said they demanded money, but when the pensioner explained he had no cash, they told him to hand over his Zenith Rolex watch before pushing him to the ground.

The suspects, who made off on bikes, are both described by police as white, aged between 20-30-years-old, of large build and were wearing hooded tops with the hoods up.

PC Amy Hickling said: “The victim suffered cuts and bruises and has understandably been left shaken.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious on that Wednesday evening, or perhaps who recognises the description of the suspects, to get in touch.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 457 of 31/08.

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

