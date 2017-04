New laws passed last month mean that using a mobile phone while behind the wheel of a car could get you a fine of £200, six penalty points and a possible loss of licence.

But a mobile phone isn’t the only distraction to the modern driver. What about sweets and drinks? Sat navs and music apps? And what about paying for goods and using your phone at a fast-food drive through? We put our questions to AA public affairs officer Jack Cousens.