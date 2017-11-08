Missing Helen Slaughter: Husband makes video appeal for her to come home

The husband of Helen Slaughter has made a desperate appeal for her safe return a week after her sudden disappearance.

The 48-year-old vanished from her Barnham home at around 6am on Wednesday, November 1.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Helen Slaughter please call police on 101

Despite a number of reported sightings the mother-of-three still hasn’t been found.

Making an urgent video appeal directly to his wife on Wednesday, November 8, Ken Slaughter said: “I hope if Helen can hear this that she realises how desperately upset we all are, we all want her back.

Ken said their three sons had all taken time off work to join the huge hunt for their mum.

“We just want to say to Helen that we love you desperately and we want you back,” Ken said.

Ken Slaughter making the direct video appeal

He said he was at a loss to explain her ‘totally out of character’ disappearance.

He said on the day she disappeared she got up early to work at Bailiffscourt Hotel in Climping as normal.

But when he discovered she had left her mobile phone and hadn’t taken the car or keys he contacted her work and friends before alerting police.

He believes animal-lover Helen may be worried about her horse after it went lame, but he said: “You were also worried about your pony, but the pony is now fine, the lameness was nothing more than just a bruised foot.”

The CCTV image showing Helen leaving her Barnham home wearing a distinctive hat

He said sightings had been reported in Bognor Regis town centre and, last night in Slindon woods, but despite extensive searches from the family, neighbours, police and volunteer rescuers, no sign of Helen had yet been found.

Ken added: “It’s a long time now, we are all desperate with worry, absolutely desperate.

“She loves her boys, she brought them up and is so proud of all they’ve done.

“Everyone is worried so much, we just want to hear from her.”

Over the weekend volunteers from the Sussex Search And Rescue unit helped police search areas near her home, in particular around Fontwell, Walberton, Westergate, Eastergate and Shripney.

On Monday police released a CCTV image of her leaving her Barnham home wearing a distinctive hat.

Helen is described by police as 5ft 2in, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat.

She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101,