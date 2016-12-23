Missing Bognor man is found

A 77-year-old Bognor Regis man who the force said walked out of hospital late on Thursday night, December 22, has been found.

John Colin Porter, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, had sustained the injury after collapsing in Bognor town centre earlier in the day, police said.

Police added that John was discovered in another part of the hospital on Friday morning (December 23) having disappeared at around 11.30pm the previous night.

