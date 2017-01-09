Man ‘stabbed’ in Bognor Regis

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after he suffered a stab wound to his back in Bognor Regis, police have confirmed.

Police have said they were called to Canada Road, just before 2.30am on Friday (January 6), following reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man from Lancing was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a wound to his back and facial injuries caused by a blow, Sussex Police has confirmed. He was discharged later that same day.

A police spokesperson has said: “Enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances of this incident but anyone who was in the area at the time and may have relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 75 of 06/01.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or reported online at: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/”

