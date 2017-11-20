Man sentenced for Pagham drug offences

A man found with £1000 worth of crack cocaine in Pagham has been given a suspended sentence, police confirmed today.

Police said Julian Yele, 18, of Church Street, Newham, was arrested in Pagham on October 5, and taken into custody where a package containing crack cocaine was discovered in his custody toilet a short time later.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession of class B drug (cannabis), police added.

On Friday (November 17) Yele was given a two year prison sentenced suspended for two years, 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.