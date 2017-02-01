Man jailed for child sex offences

A Bognor man has started an extended 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to sexual offences against a young boy and distributing an indecent photo of a child, Sussex Police said.

Sean Robert Williams, unemployed, of Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis was sentenced on Friday January 20 at Brighton Crown Court, police said.

The 27-year-old was sentenced for five counts of rape on a child, five sexual assaults on a child, causing/inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity and distributing an indecent Internet photo of a child, according to police.

Recorder George Lawson-Rogers sentenced Williams to a ten-year custodial term followed by a five year extended term on release licence supervision, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Williams was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children, and will be a registered sex offender for life.

“He pleaded not guilty to four charges of making indecent images and four charges of possessing extreme pornographic images. These charges were not proceeded with and the Recorder directed that they should lay on the court file pending any further court decision.

“The images were all taken from the Internet and did not involve any local children.”

Detective Constable Jo French explained; “The indecent photo offence was reported to us by a concerned member of the public. As a result of our investigation into this offence, the sexual offences against the boy under 16 were discovered.

“We are pleased that the court has acknowledged the serious nature of the offending, and that if Williams is to be released within the 15-year period he will first need to convince a Parole Board that he is no longer a significant risk to children.

“Sussex Police take reports of this nature very seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to bring offenders to justice wherever possible. If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or if you have information relating to indecent images of children, you can always contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling us on 101, and arranging to speak in confidence to experienced investigators.”