Man due in court for Bognor burglaries

A man is due to appear in court today charged with multiple burglaries in Bognor.

Szymon Zemedja, 33, an unemployed farm worker of no fixed address, is due to appear before magistrates in Crawley at 10am today, (June 29), according to police.

Zemedja is charged with the theft of builders’ power tools and personal possessions from a beach hut under repair in the rear garden of a property in Fish Lane, Aldwick, between Friday June 23 and Monday June 26, police confirmed this morning.

Police said he has also been charged with burgling a shed in Bognor Regis on May 5 to steal power tools worth £210; burgling a dwelling in Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis, on April 7 to steal electrical goods, cash and a handbag; on April 7 committing fraud by using a stolen Virgin card to buy goods worth £17.30 and burgling J C Tyres, Bognor Regis, between February 3 and February 4 to steal power tools worth £4,145.

Zemedja has been remanded in custody, a police spokesman added.

