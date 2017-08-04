Man ‘bitten on face’ at Glorious Goodwood

Police were called to Glorious Goodwood after a man was reported to have been bitten on the face, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the medical area at around 3.40pm on Thursday, August 3, but as the man refused to provide any details, no crime was filed.

In a separate incident later that day, police said two men were arrested following reports of a fight at the west entrance of Goodwood at about 7.45pm.

According to the spokesman, a 45-year-old man from London and a 25-year-old man from Waterlooville, Hampshire, were both issued with a penalty notice for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The internationally renowned Qatar Goodwood Festival, known as Glorious Goodwood, is taking place at the racecourse until Saturday.

