Man attacked whilst walking home

Police are seeking witnesses to a night-time attack on a man walking home in Bognor.

Police said that just after midnight on Saturday (February 4) a 27-year-old man was walking home on his own after visiting friends when he was attacked by two or three other men in a wooded area between the Butlins Resort and Hotham Park.

According to officers, he was hit in the face and kicked several times, and was treated at St Richards Hospital in Chichester for a serious eye injury, cuts and bruises, from where he was discharged on the following day.

Detective Constable Paul Gilmour said; “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack, which has left the victim with a serious injury requiting yet further treatment.

“If you were in Bognor in the early hours of that Saturday morning and saw anything that could help our enquiries, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 202 of 04/02.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

