Jewellery stolen in two Chichester burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Chichester on Friday, December 16.

Some time between 11am and 7pm, a house in Bristol Gardens was broken into. A number of jewellery items including two wedding rings and some watches were stolen, police said.

A couple of the more recognisable pieces include: a Michael Kors watch with alternate rose gold and white links in the strap, an ID bracelet with the name ‘Delcia’ engraved on it, and a Diesel watch with a large silver face and white leather strap, police added.

According to police, on the same day, a house in Maplehurst Road was burgled some time between 3pm and 8pm. On this occasion, the rear patio door had been smashed and there had been an untidy search of the house.

Police confirmed a number of jewellery items were taken including a collection of Royal Doulton figurines and various rings, necklaces and earrings. There was also a watch with an engraving reading ‘To Wendy on her 21st birthday from Mum and Dad’.

PC Chris Finch said: “These burglaries are currently being treated as two separate incidents however we are keeping an open mind and not ruling out the fact that they could be linked.

“Investigations are currently underway. I would ask anyone who was near either of these addresses on Friday - and who saw any suspicious activity - to get in touch.”

Witnesses can report information online here quoting references 1233 or 1332 of 16/12.