Hunt for man wanted for trial on fraud charges

Police are hunting for a man after he failed to appear in court charged with theft and fraud.

Police said Tony Smith, from Dunsfold in Surrey, was due to appear for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier this year.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have defrauded elderly people over building repairs in Bognor, Hampshire, Surrey and Hertfordshire by charging them for work which was of poor standard or that was never completed.

Smith has links to Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Hertfordshire, officers added, and his picture was featured on the BBC1 Crimewatch Roadshow on Friday (23 June).

Anyone who sees Smith or who knows where he may be, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 821 of 15/10/2015.

