HM Courts Service: Results list for September 1 to 14, 2017W

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 1 to 14, 2017.

Michael Jones, 23, of St Winifred’s Close, Bognor Regis, was jailed for four weeks after admitting stealing a Bosch angle grinder worth £43 from B&Q, Bognor Regis, on July 24, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Henry Brown, 22, of Bosham Hoe, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (136mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Street, Chichester, on August 19, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Bethany Harris, 25, of The Bridleway, Selsey, was fined £311 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Selsey, on August 18, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Michael Mark, 26, of St Richard’s Road, Westergate, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting riding a cycle while unfit through drink or drugs in Main Road, Yapton, on August 17, 2017.

Bethan Schofield, 20, of June Meadows, Midhurst, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Cocking on August 18, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Timothy Cecil, 53, of Poling Street, Poling, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poling Street, Poling. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dawid Dobosz, 40, of Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £369 after admitting driving without insurance in Flansham Lane, Flansham, on May 27, 2017. He was fined £615 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified in Flansham Lane, Flansham, on May 27, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Spencer Haywood, 21, of Flatt Road, Nutbourne, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Chichester on August 18, 2017.

Biren Patel, 39, of Orchard Croft, Palmer Place, North Mundham, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Chichester on August 20, 2017.

Toby Ash, 22, of The Courtyard, Northchapel, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A272 Eastbourne on April 30, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Callan Swadling, 27, of Walberton Green, Walberton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a door frame in Bognor Regis on May 7, 2017.

Daniel Whiting, 23, of William Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £133 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queen Street, Arundel, on March 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Barbara Gawlik, 30, of The Croft, Bognor Regis, was fined £170 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on August 25, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Stuart Whyman, 36, of Green Lane, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 5g of cannabis in Oaklands Way, Chichester, on March 16, 2017. He was fined £80 and his driving record was endorsed with ten points after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (3.9 cannabis) in Oaklands Way, Chichester, on March 16, 2017. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Chichester Police Station on April 30, 2017, no separate penalty.

Joseph Cameron, 27, c/o Ambleside Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving a vehicle without consent in Bognor Regis. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points after admitting driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Luke Martin, 28, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with programme requirement (Resolve Anger Management) and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on August 27, 2017.

Lewis Staddon-Winslet, 20, of Victoria Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bosham Lane, Bosham, on August 27, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident in Bosham Lane that damaged a road side and building, driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Kestutis Urbonas, 49, of Hazel Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on May 9, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Hayley Vickery, 25, of Upton Brooks, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Crookham Road, Fleet, on July 15, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.