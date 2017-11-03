HM Courts Service: Results list for October 30 to November 1, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 30 to November 1, 2017.

Philip Foster, 46, c/o Elmwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting carrying a kitchen knife in Barnham without good reason on April 24, 2017; and two charges of using threatening words or behaviour causing harassment or distress, racially aggravated, in Barnham on April 24, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Morgan Williams, 31, c/o Cootes Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017; and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017. He also admitted damaging an internal wall in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017, no separate penalty. He was given a restraining order, must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Alan Emery, 33, of Ivy Lane, Westergate, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (110mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Green Lane, Hunston, on October 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 27 months. He was also fined £346 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance in Green Lane, Hunston, on October 14, 2017.

Frankie Mehegan, 21, of Beresford Road, Brighton, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting fraud by false representation, using a stolen bank card to purchase a mobile phone and other items, at Hornet News, Chichester, on October 6, 2017.

Lewis Murray-Brown, 23, of Baughurst Road, Baughurst, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing ketamine in Bognor Regis on October 13, 2017.

Jamie Bicknell, 27, of Bridge House, Gregson Avenue, Gosport, was fined £66 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Babsham Lane, Bognor Regis, on October 15, 2017.

Rafal Damasiewicz, 31, of Allestree Court, Walton Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable in High Street, Worthing, on October 15, 2017. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Worthing, on October 15, 2017, no separate penalty.

Martin Caller, 62, of Bell Caravan Park, Bell Lane, Birdham, was fined £199 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bracklesham Lane, West Wittering, on September 18, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Pawel Sloma, 23, of Bowley Lane, South Mundham, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Punches Lane, Runcton, on September 8, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Marlus Sprainaitis, 27, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £416 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in London Road car park, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.