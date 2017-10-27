HM Courts Service: Results list for October 19 to 26, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 19 to 26, 2017.

Raymond Ball, 54, of Exton Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on May 28, 2017.

Jason Fitchie, 30, of Heron Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 27, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Philip Miles, 50, of Orchard Street, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on May 28, 2017.

Lurdita Baniulyte, 23, c/o Hampton Court, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing various items worth £66.08 from Tesco, Pulborough, on September 5, 2017; intending to destroy or damage Tesco security tags in London Road, Pulborough, on September 5, 2017; carrying Trojan wire cutters in connection with theft in London Road, Pulborough, on September 5, 2017; and stealing a bottle of Jamaican rum from Tesco, Pulborough, on September 1, 2017. She must pay £26.60 compensation.

Joseph Hayes, 53, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (135mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shore Road, Chichester, on April 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Jergenijs Streknovs, 56, of Trees Court, St Peter’s Crescent, Selsey, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £250 compensation after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 15, 2017. He was also fined £258 and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on July 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Brian Giggs, 52, of Valentines Lea, Northchapel, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew between August 19, 2017, and October 7, 2017, accumulating time violations amounting to ten hours and 25 minutes.

Christopher Keen, 42, of Grainger House, Liberator Place, Chichester, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on September 10, 2017, and October 8, 2017.

Stephen Halford, 58, of Beach Road, Selsey, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Selsey on October 5, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Adam Moore, 25, of Green Lane, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Samuel Pemberton, 41, of St Pancras, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in St Pancras, Chichester, on September 24, 2017.

Roman Pohludka, 29, of Hook Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £576 and must pay, £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Queensway, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident in The Queensway that caused damage to another vehicle on October 8, 2017.

Timothy Randell, 67, of June Meadows, Midhurst, was fined £124 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Street, Midhurst, on September 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.