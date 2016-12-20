HM Courts Service: Results list for November 28 to 30, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from November 28 to 30, 2016.

Stephen Cox, 40, of Cranesbill Court, Brushwood Grove, Emsworth, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £15 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Emsworth on March 9, 2016.

Gary Bridle, 41, of Kyoto Court, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment in Bognor Regis on September 10, 2016, by sending 43 text messages and making 45 phone calls. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Billy Harte, 25, of Peerley Close, East Wittering, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, 8pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on September 17, 2016. He must also pay £100 compensation. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £150 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting destroying two window panes, valued at £150, at the Norfolk Arms Hotel, Arundel, on September 17, 2016.

Paul Laundanski, 66, of Garth House, High Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting intentionally touching a man aged 16 or over in a sexual manner without consent on March 14, 2016. He must pay £60 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and must register at Bognor Regis Police Station for five years.

Libor Muzik, 43, of William Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 28, 2016. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Paul Dickenson, 25, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis and cannabis resin in Chichester on November 11, 2016. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Victoria Road, Chichester, on November 11, 2016, no separate penalty.

Valsan Ioan-Cornel, 34, of Chichester Road, Selsey, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Selsey, on November 12, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Jacek Klok, 29, of Northmoor Court, Stocker Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing clothes worth £219 from New Look, Bognor Regis, on October 28, 2016; stealing a crate of beer worth £9 from Tesco Express, Bognor Regis, on October 19, 2016; and stealing confectionary worth £77 from Poundland, Bognor Regis, on October 12, 2016. He must also pay a total of £305 compensation. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Richard Parker, 64, of William Cawley Mews, Broyle Road, Chichester, was fined £380 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester on November 14, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Barry Welsh, 35, of Selsey Road, Sidlesham, was fined £20 after admitting possessing 0.2g of cocaine in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on November 12, 2016. He was also fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on November 12, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

