HM Courts Service: Results list for May 22 to 26, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 22 to 26, 2017.

Jacek Kloc, 30, of Hampshire Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing aftershave worth £388 from Debenhams, Portsmouth, on March 18, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £4.50 compensation after admitting stealing a four-pack of Carlsberg worth £4.50 from Iceland, Bognor Regis, on January 31, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing beauty products worth £186 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on January 17, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing breast pumps worth £250 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on December 30, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing beauty products worth £157.86 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on January 1, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £713.82 compensation after admitting stealing baby monitors worth £119.96 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on January 4, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for the original offence of stealing alcohol worth £68.10 from Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £16 compensation after admitting stealing two bottles of Jagermeister worth £32 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on March 7, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing a £36.99 jar of manuka honey from Holland and Barrett, Littlehampton, on March 7, 2017. He also admitted breaching a community order and was given three 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, for the original offences of theft from shops.

Daniel Bratu, 22, of Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £288 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Chichester, on April 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Kamil Socha, 29, of Ashurst Close, Bognor Regis, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (148mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ashurst Close, Bognor Regis, on May 2, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jacob White, 19, of Downview Road, Felpham, was fined £130 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He also admitted possessing cannabis, no separate penalty.

Lee Austin, 47, of Warehead House, Halnaker, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Arundel, on May 5, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Georgina Knight, 39, of Shipton Green, Itchenor, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Oving Road, Chichester, on December 17, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Robert Ellis, 30, of Penny Lane, Emsworth, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on May 6, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Lloyd Evers, 47, of Cosens Way, Felpham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on May 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Rhys Godding, 23, of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £375 and must pay £37.50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chapel Street, Chichester, on May 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was fined £100 after admitting possessing 0.5g of cocaine in Chichester on May 6, 2017, and also admitted possessing cannabis, no separate penalty.

Grace Hammond, 30, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was fined £100 after admitting assaulting a police constable in Bognor Regis on May 7, 2017. She must pay £150 compensation.

Aivars Kalnins, 61, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on May 8, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Maciej Paczuski, 19, of Clifton Court, Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £150 and disqualified from driving for six months after admitting driving without insurance in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on January 27, 2017. He was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph (97mph recorded) on the A27 Chichester on May 7, 2017. He was fined £150 and disqualified from driving for six months after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Chichester on May 7, 2017. He also admitted two charges of driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Krzysztof Chorosz, 45, of The Coachworks, Sherwood Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Shoreham on May 12, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Aaron Hibbert, 32, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £39.99 compensation, £28 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £39.99 grooming set from Boots, Chichester, on April 14, 2017; and stealing three fragrances worth £171 from Boots, Chichester, on April 24, 2017.

Amanda Rayment, 61, of Flatt Road, Nutbourne, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Boar Road, Chichester, on May 11, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Lee Taylor, 36, of Tawny Close, Birdham, was fined £130 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in a layby on the A259 Bognor Regis on May 12, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.