HM Courts Service: Results list for March 27 to 31, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 27 to 31, 2017.

Jack Jones, 21, of The Ridgeway, Chichester, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on October 7, 2016. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2016, no separate penalty.

James Buckman, 24, of Summers House, Forest Road, Midhurst, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Cocking on March 12, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Aaron Bull, 37, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, was fined £150 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident that caused damage to other vehicles in Manor Road, Selsey, on December 31, 2016. He was fined £50 after admitting driving without due care and attention. He was fined £330 and disqualified from driving for 16 months after admitting drink-driving (131mg alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Manor Road, Selsey, on December 31, 2016.

Michael Payne, 28, of Shop Lane, East Lavant, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order in Sidlesham on October 9, 2016.

Luke Blackford, 30, of Colworth Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £30 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence in Pulborough on September 18, 2016.

Gavin Stevens, 28, of Taylors Field, Midhurst, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence in Pulborough on September 18, 2016.

