HM Courts Service: Results list for January 23 to 27, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 23 to 27, 2017.

Marcio Da Silva, 25, of Victoria Road, Chichester, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly entering BetFred Tote, Goodwood, as a trespasser and stealing four Samsung tablets on June 18, 2016; and stealing televisions belonging to Goodwood Estate on December 17, 2015. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He also admitted possessing cannabis in Victoria Road, Chichester, on July 12, 2016.

Chad Billingham, 42, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting burglary, entering the staff room at Picturedrome, Bognor Regis, as a trespasser and stealing an Apple iPad and iPhone worth £420 on November 2, 2016. He must pay £420 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Heatherington, 26, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £70 costs, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work. The order was varied, with an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work added to the original 200 hours, making a total of 220 hours’ unpaid work.

Billy Wadey, 21, of Rife House, Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £70 costs, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend RAR sessions. The order was varied, with an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work added to the original 120 hours, making a total of 140 hours’ unpaid work.

Julijs Andrianovs, 34, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was fined £60 after admitting drug-driving (800ug/L benzoylecgonine) in Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £60, must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (78ug/L cocaine) in Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2016.

Diana Bennett, 46, of East Street, Amberley, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (125mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kithurst Hill car park, Storrington, on January 4, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

William Murray, 60, of Barton Manor Apartments, Barton Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on January 5, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Stanislaw Budz, 29, of Cobham Close, Yapton, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on January 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Piotr Bader, 26, of The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothing worth £137.95 from Adidas in Portsmouth on January 21, 2017.

Helen Wright, 43, of Adelaide Road, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Pancras, Chichester, on September 25, 2016. She was also fined £120 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in St Pancras, Chichester, on September 25, 2016, which caused damage. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalties.

James Dover, 22, of Howard Avenue, West Wittering, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Via Ravenna, Chichester, on January 11, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Matthew Milward, 35, of Oving Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pook Lane, Lavant, on January 10, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Richard Ward, 50, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £152 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on July 21, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jane McLauchlan, 54, of Warblington Road, Emsworth, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Warblington Road, Emsworth, on January 11, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Krzysztof Kolanowski, 47, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Emsworth on January 26, 2017; and drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on January 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Richardsons (Nyewood) Ltd, of Station House, Nyewood, was fined £50,000 and must pay £170 victim surcharge, £12,727.27 costs, after admitting failing to prevent danger at an excavation site in Sandown, Isle of Wight, between April 22, 2015, and July 13, 2015.

Emma Turner, 25, of A’Beckets Avenue, Bognor Regis, must pay £122.50 vehicle excise back duty and £90 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, the A2030 Portsmouth on January 29, 2016.

