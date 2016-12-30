HM Courts Service: Results list for December 5 to 9, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 5 to 9, 2016.

Jaroslaw Gyba, 24, of Trinity Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of committing an act outraging public decency in Bognor Regis on June 20, 2016. He must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Kamil Gajowiak, 26, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £70 costs after admitting failing to attend unpaid work as required by a community order.

Jason Cramb, 27, of Littlehampton Road, Ferring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 14 months after admitting driving dangerously in Tangmere Road, Shopwhyke, Chichester, on September 14, 2016. He was fined £120, must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months after admitting drug-driving (2.7mg Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Tangmere on September 14, 2016. He also admitted possessing 100g of cannabis and cannabis resin and failing to stop when required by police, no separate penalties.

Szymon Gondek, 23, of Salisbury House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also fined £250 after admitting driving without insurance.

Alistair Howell, 30, of Windmill Drive, Tangmere, was fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Baffins Lane, Chichester, on November 6, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Marion Liberman, 59, of Pond Close, Loxwood, was discharged conditionally for 24 months after admitting harassment without violence in Billingshurst by sending numerous emails and texts, and making phone calls, some of which were threatening and abusive, between September 1, 2016, and October 12, 2016. She was given a restraining order and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Dominic Shaw, 36, of Parsonage Estate, Rogate, was fined £210 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing cannabis in Rogate on November 16, 2016.

Lewis Wakeford, 18, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2016.

Harry Cooper, 30, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted possessing a controlled class B drug in Walberton on November 6, 2016.

Ricky Cass, 33, of Washington Street, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Chichester on November 23, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Robert Vowles, 63, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £594 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances, namely capital over the prescribed limit, affecting Employment Support Allowance between May 10, 2013, and February 11, 2016.

Christopher Merkel, 29, of Westminster Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing money, in excess of £3,000, between June 21, 2016, and July 9, 2016. He must pay £9,470.40 compensation and £140 victim surcharge.

Joshua Stephenson, 21, of Bonham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £155 and given a restraining order after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in The Wheatsheaf pub, Bognor Regis, on August 13, 2016. He must pay £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Graham Wiseman, 22, of Hunter Road, Thorney Island, Emsworth, was fined £281 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 70mph speed limit on the M5 Wellington on March 31, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

