HM Courts Service: Results list for December 19 to 23, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 19 to 23, 2016.

Thomas Marsh, 25, of Kirdford Road, Arundel, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Arundel on July 23, 2016. He must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Shane Monery, 26, of Whyke Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing make-up and other items worth £145.73 from Boots, Worthing, on September 7, 2016. He also admitted breaching two conditional discharge orders, no action taken.

Jeremy Betsworth, 43, of Cootes Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving (2.1mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) on the A27 Arundel on October 20, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Louise Williams, 33, of Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £76 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating.

Jamie Wykes, 24, of Summerhill Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £116 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Bognor Regis on November 12, 2016.

William Young, 32, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Programme Requirement (Thinking Skills) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Fishbourne on December 3, 2016. He must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work, pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Sally Denley, 31, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing meat and an X-Box controller worth £99.45 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2016; possessing MDMA in Bognor Regis on November 12, 2016; possessing 3.4g cannabis in Bognor Regis on November 12, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Danny Massey, 28, of Uphill Way, Hunston, was fined £267 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (74mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hunston Road, Chichester, on December 4, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Gary Edwards, 28, of Fletcher Place, North Mundham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Chichester on December 3, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Searle, 35, of Gill Way, Selsey, admitted breaching a community order, which was revoked. He was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work for the original offence of damaging household items in Hayling Island on August 17, 2014. He must pay £50 costs.

David De Waele, 56, of Sadlers Walk, Emsworth, was fined £65, must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (152mg benzoylecgonine) on the A3 Ripley bypass, Wisley, on August 2, 2016. He was also fined £65 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug driving (3mg Delta-9-THC) on the A3 Ripley bypass, Wisley, on August 2, 2016.

